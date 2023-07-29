Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) In an organisational rejig, TCS on Saturday announced that it will now have business groups based on industry sectors and geographies under the new chief executive and managing director K Krithivasan.

It also elevated Harrick Vin as the new chief technology officer and Abhinav Kumar as the interim head for marketing.

Under former chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan, the company in April 2022 adopted a new structure where its clients were organised depending on their respective revenue size. As per some media reports, this structure had led to some unease within the company especially in the higher echelons.

In a memo sent to colleagues reviewed by PTI, Krithivasan - who took over from Gopinathan as the head of the largest tech exporter on June 1 - said meetings with staffers and clients over the past two months led to the decision.

"…it has become increasingly evident that TCS could deliver the best value to our customers by synergising our domain and contextual knowledge across units," Krithivasan wrote.

A company spokesperson said the new operating structure regroups existing industry solutions units (ISUs) along industry segments into key business groups and added that the changes will help in deepening customer centricity, which it feels is key to growth.

This is the fourth reorganisation in the company in the last few years. Gopinathan had effected two such moves, while his predecessor N Chandrasekaran had also introduced one during his stint.

Interestingly, there are new services practices created by Krithivasan which are devoted to the enterprise cognitive business operations and artificial intelligence cloud which is prompted by the change in the business environment.

Officials said under every business group - which is arrived at either on the basis of industry or geography- there will be a division of clients as per their respective revenue sizes under the new structure, which means a part of the earlier structure has been retained.

