Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) Tea exports from India increased by 2.85 per cent in the 2024-25 financial year as compared to the previous fiscal, according to official data.

The tea exports from the country increased from 250.73 million kilograms to 257.88 million kilograms.

According to the latest Tea Board data, the export volume from North India during the 2024-25 fiscal touched 161.20 million kilograms, registering a rise of 8.15 per cent from 149.05 million kilograms in the 2023-24 financial year.

Similarly, exports from South India declined by 4.92 per cent to 96.68 million kilograms in 2024-25 from 101.68 million kilograms in the preceding fiscal, according to the data.

The value of tea exports in price per kilogram increased to Rs 290.97, reflecting a rise of 12.65 per cent over Rs 258.30 in the 2023-24 fiscal.

During the calendar year January to December 2024, the quantum of tea exports touched 256.17 million kilograms, an increase of 10.57 per cent from the preceding period of January to December 2023.

Exports from North India during the calendar year 2024 stood at 155.49 million kilograms, while from South India it stood at 100.68 million kilograms, registering a rise of 10.28 per cent and 11.02 per cent respectively, the Board's data added. PTI dc

