Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI): A teacher at a school here was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy student, police said.

The 25-year-old teacher was arrested on Monday and sent to judicial custody, after a case was registered against him following a complaint by the parents of the boy, a police official of Mailardevpally police station said. The boy was enrolled in the residential educational institute two months ago, police said, adding, he informed his parents about pain in his lower back and that he was threatened by his teacher after which they filed a complaint.

