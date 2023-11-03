New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) State-run telecom technology body TEC and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, have signed a pact to drive innovation in the field of trustworthy and responsible artificial intelligence systems, an official statement said on Friday.

Technical arm of Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) and the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to concentrate on addressing biases in AI systems and promoting fairness assessments while nurturing public trust in these technologies, aligning with the government's objectives, according to the statement.

"TEC and IIITD have united to drive innovation in the realm of trustworthy and responsible artificial intelligence systems. Underlining their commitment to pioneering advancements in Responsible AI, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on November 3, 2023," the statement said.

