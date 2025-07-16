New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) IT services firm Tech Mahindra reported a nearly 34 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,140.6 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, on the back of growth in communications and financial services verticals.

The company had logged a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 851.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The Pune-based company's revenue from operations for the first quarter of 2025-26 grew 2.65 per cent to Rs 13,351.2 crore from Rs 13,005.5 crore in the same period last year.

Sequentially, net profit declined by 2.2 per cent, and revenue saw a marginal dip of 0.2 per cent from the preceding quarter.

Discretionary cuts and run-offs hit revenues, and the company expects deal wins to start reflecting in the numbers from the second quarter onwards.

The company secured new deals with a Total Contract Value (TCV) of USD 809 million for the quarter. It added two clients in the USD 50 million-plus revenue category over the past year.

Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director Mohit Joshi said the quarterly performance reflects progress aligned with the company's plans in a volatile environment.

"Q1 reflects progress aligned with our stated plans. While the environment remains dynamic and uncertain, our continued execution is building confidence that we are on the right path.

"The performance was driven by growth in communications, retail and BFSI verticals. The year-on-year headwinds were primarily due to our pre-services business, which we are right-sizing...We also saw spending reductions in the automotive sector, which impacted year-on-year revenue performance," he said.

Tech Mahindra, under its FY27 vision, targets accelerated topline growth above peer average and margin expansion.

Tech Mahindra's revenue growth in Q1 was driven by a 4.7 per cent rise in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical, a 3.8 per cent increase in Retail, Logistics, and Transport, and a 2.5 per cent uptick in the Communications segment.

However, other sectors faced challenges. The manufacturing vertical saw a 4 per cent decline, impacted by reduced discretionary spending in the automotive segment.

Technology, Media and Entertainment vertical dropped by 3.3 per cent due to ongoing restructuring and steep budget cuts at one of the company's semiconductor industry client.

Joshi indicated an expectation of a gradual recovery in the hi-tech business in the second half of the year.

"The macro picture is still quite hazy...In certain sectors which have been impacted by tariffs and by demand activity like auto, I think the sentiment is still not conducive to significant stationary investments. In some other sectors, like telecom, for instance, we have seen a stabilisation and growth in this quarter which we expect will continue. For hi-tech, we expect a recovery certainly in the second half of the year," Joshi said.

Geographically, the company's European business grew by 11.7 per cent, while the Americas declined by 5.9 per cent. The rest of the world registered a 2.9 per cent increase in business.

As of June 30, 2025, Tech Mahindra's total headcount stood at 148,517, an increase of 897 employees year-on-year.

Shares of Tech Mahindra settled 1.94 per cent higher at Rs 1,609 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. The financial results were announced after the closing of market hours.

