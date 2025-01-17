New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) IT service provider Tech Mahindra on Friday announced the opening of an advanced Manufacturing Experience Centre at its Chennai campus.

The centre was inaugurated by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi, according to a company statement.

The centre will help manufacturers to quickly prototype and scale AI-based innovations to tackle industry issues like high operational expenses, inefficiencies in processes, supply chain disruptions, and complex operational challenges.

Additionally, it will function as a hub where customers can visualise, test, and validate solutions in a low-risk environment before broader implementation, thereby accelerating development cycles by allowing businesses to assess their return on investment and improve operations in a controlled setting, the statement said.

The centre will feature six industry-specific hubs: Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial, Process, CMM (Construction, Metals & Mining), and Smart Factory Services.

The centre will enable manufacturers to improve their operational resilience and quickly adapt to future demands, Joshi said.

The Mahindra group company on Friday reported a 93 per cent jump in December quarter net profit at Rs 983 crore, while its revenue from operations increased by 1.4 per cent to Rs 13,286 crore.

