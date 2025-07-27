New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Teej Mahotsav 2025, a three-day celebration of tradition, women's empowerment and cultural heritage, concluded on Sunday at Dilli Haat, Pitampura.

Organised by the Delhi government, the festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from across the city and beyond, transforming the venue into a hub of music, crafts, food and community engagement, a statement said.

Held from July 25 to 27, the event featured over 100 stalls showcasing handicrafts, regional delicacies, cultural art forms and interactive activities such as rangoli-making, slogan writing and quiz competitions, it said.

A dedicated children's zone, selfie points, swings and free mehendi services added to the festive atmosphere, it added.

Women Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi took part in the event. Mallika Nadda was also among the attendees, the statement said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described Teej as a reflection of cultural awareness and women's collective identity.

"The presence of my sisters enhances the beauty of every event. The large turnout shows how deeply connected women are to the spirit of Teej," she said.

Minister for Art, Culture, Language and Tourism Kapil Mishra said the event was organised free of cost to promote women-led entrepreneurship and provide a platform for local talent.

"Teej Mahotsav is an important step towards positioning Delhi as the cultural capital of the country," he said.

