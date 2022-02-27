Nagpur, Feb 27 (PTI) A teen boy sustained stab injuries after an altercation with two persons over passage through a narrow lane in Nandanvan area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Nagesh Meshram (19) was on a motorcycle and asked for way as accused Bhurya Sulkhe (27) and Gunwant Sontakke (30) were standing on the narrow pathway, which led to an argument, an official said.

"The incident took place on Friday night. One of the accused attacked Meshram with a knife and he was rushed to a hospital by passersby. Sulkhe and Sontakke have been charged with attempt to murder," the Nandanvan police station official said.

