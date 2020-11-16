Coimbatore, Nov 16 (PTI) A teenager was arrested on Monday and 1.2 kg of ganja seized from his possession in Malumichampatti near here, police said.

The 19-year-old was caught during a vehicle-check and a case registered against him, they said.

Further investigations are on, they added.

