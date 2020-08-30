Barrackpore (WB), Aug 30 (PTI) A 14-year old boy was shot dead at Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday night, Joint Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore, Ajay Thakur said.

Locals had blocked the arterial Kachari Road during the day to protest against the killing.

They also claimed that the minor, who was shot in the head when he was watching a procession, might have been gunned down by mistake and the target could be someone else.

The motorbike-borne assailant fled immediately after the incident, police said.

