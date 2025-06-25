Latest News | Telangana CM Asks Officials to Ensure Effective Sanitation During Rainy Season

Agency News PTI| Jun 25, 2025 11:16 PM IST
Hyderabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to ensure effective sanitation in Hyderabad and to take measures to prevent the spread of dengue, chikungunya and other seasonal diseases.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials of the Municipal Administration department, said places where water-logging happens in the city during the rainy season should be identified in advance for taking preventive measures.

He suggested that plans should be made for the city's administration and growth for the next 25 years, keeping the growing population in mind, an official release said.

He also instructed officials that comprehensive plans should be prepared for the 'core urban region' inside the city's Outer Ring Road (ORR).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

