Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) Telangana Congress on Thursday issued a show cause notice to MLC Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna, who allegedly burnt the copies of the socio-economic caste survey conducted by the state government and made objectionable remarks against the leadership of the party.

The party directed the MLC to give his reply by May 12.

"Your explanation has to be reached on or before February 12, 2025, failing which strong action will be initiated as per the norms of Congress party's constitution," the notice said.

According to the notice, the Congress party gave B-form to Teenmaar Mallanna and helped win the MLC polls from the graduates' constituency of Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda.

