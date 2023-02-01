Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Applauding the Union Budget, CII Telangana on Wednesday said the annual financial document strongly focuses on sustainability and strengthening 'green' initiatives.

As the country is aiming to become net zero in carbon emissions by 2070, such prioritisation is very important and a welcome move, CII Telangana Chairman Vagish Dixit said.

With India moving towards becoming one of the largest economies in the next 10 years, strong emphasis on infrastructure with allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore is good, he added.

Appreciating Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for accepting many recommendations submitted by CII, he said Telangana could hopefully benefit from the major focus on infrastructure.

He said allowing ICMR labs for R&D by private sector will strengthen the public and private sector collaboration and is a much-needed reform.

FTCCI — Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry — said the budget invoked a lot of positive response from the industry.

Anil Agarwal, President of FTCCI, in a statement, said the seven priorities - inclusive growth, reaching the last mile, infrastructure development and investment, unleashing the potential, youth power, financial sector and 'green growth' - ensure development of all sectors.

"It is a futuristic budget with a year full of promises. It is a growth-oriented budget covering all sectors," he said.

Krishna Bodanapu, MD and CEO, Cyient, said it is a good budget that balances the three pillars of the Indian economy – agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

It is very promising to see long-term investments with a significant increase in capital expenditure and the focus on accelerating technology with initiatives in 5G labs, agricultural tech, and artificial intelligence, he said in a statement.

