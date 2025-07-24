Hyderabad, Jul 24 (PTI) The women safety wing of the Telangana Police on Thursday said it has signed an MoU with Yugantar, a non-profit organisation, to strengthen services under the "pride place-transgender (LGBTQIA+) persons protection cell."

This partnership marks a progressive step towards inclusive policing and support for LGBTQIA+ persons across the state, an official release said.

Under the memorandum of understanding, both parties will collaborate to provide crisis intervention, legal aid, mental health support, police training, and public awareness initiatives.

Yugantar, through its queer-trans wellness and support centre in Hyderabad, will extend its expertise and infrastructure to support vulnerable individuals, the release added.

