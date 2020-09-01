New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Accounts and finance wing officers under the telecom ministry have approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi for merger with the Indian Audit and Account Services as part of administrative reforms.

The merger will bring in more efficiency, transparency and equal opportunity for all officers involved in handling audit and account services related work irrespective of the ministry or department they have been deployed at, according to a letter by IP&TAFS Group A Officers Association dated August 28.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Officially Launched, Priced at $1999; Pre-Orders, Features, Specifications & Other Details.

The India Post and Telecommunication Accounts Finance Services (IP&TAFS) officers are selected through civil services exam conducted by UPSC.

They handle all revenue related matters at the departments of telecom and post, including adjusted gross revenue liabilities, spectrum price, licence fees, spectrum usage charges, among others.

Also Read | Auto Companies See Sales Revival in August, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Led With 20.2% and 19.9% Increase.

According to sources, the association has requested the Prime Minister to merge "various organised account services in government of India" either with Indian Audit and Account Services (IA&AS) as per recommendations of the 6th Central Pay Commission (CPC) or create a new Indian Accounts and Finance Services.

The 6th CPC had recommended that the government should look into the feasibility of merging organised central Group A accounts services with IA&AS.

The other organised Group A accounts services include the Indian Civil Accounts Service, Indian Defence Accounts Service and Indian Railway Accounts Service.

According to the CPC recommendations, the move will lead to more efficient functioning and use of resources.

Meanwhile, an IP&TAFS official said due to the cadre-based system, several officers are unable to perform to the best of their ability as some of their peers try to hold fort within the organisation.

"A single cadre will keep officers moving in various departments and will not bind them to any particular department. The neutrality in the cadre will help officers in doing what is in the best interest of the nation and not limited to a department," the official said.

The association, in the letter, said the merger will lead to better management of non-tax revenue and broader work arena for the organised accounts services, resulting in better performance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)