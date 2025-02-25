Una (HP), Feb 25 (PTI) Describing the Bulk Drug Park project as a milestone for the industrial development of Himachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday said this project, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore over 1,405 acres, will provide employment opportunities to thousands of youth.

The central and Himachal governments are investing Rs 1,000 crore each in it. He said tenders worth Rs 800 crore will be floated from next month, which will speed up the infrastructural construction work of the project.

The deputy chief minister during a function in Una district on Tuesday reiterated the resolve to make it a drug-free district and said that strict action will be taken against those involved in the drug trade.

The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against chitta (drugs). No one will be spared in this, he added.

He also said the entire Haroli assembly constituency has been brought under CCTV surveillance for Rs 2 crore so that crime can be curbed.

CCTV cameras have been installed at the main entrances, roads, markets and important places of the assembly constituency so that no criminal can escape.

