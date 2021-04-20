Hyderabad, Apr 20 (PTI):Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday extended their greetings on the eve of Sri Rama Navami festival.

"On this happy and auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, I extend my warmest greetings to the people of the State "Tamilisai Soundararajan said, according to a release from the Raj Bhavan.

"May the blessings of Lord Sri Rama, the Maryada Purushotham, help us to successfully fight and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," the Governor said.

Tamilisai Soundararajan appealed all to celebrate the festival duly adhering to the COVID-19 preventive measures and with the strict adherence to the COVID-appropriate behavior.

Rao, also conveyed his greetings to the people in the state on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

The Sri Rama Navami celebrations, which occur on Chaitra Suddha Navami in the Vasantha Rithu (Spring season), are celebrated on a large scale every year.

But this year they are not celebrated on that scale due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rao said, inan official release.

Rao urged the devotees of LordSri Rama and Goddess Sita to watch the celebrations online to be held at Bhadrachalam amidst the presence of a limited number of priests and officials this year.

Rao said the relationship between Lord Rama and Goddess Sita is holy and the way the sacrifices they made for the welfare of mankind should be ideal for the present and future generations.

Rao prayed to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita to shower their blessings on people in the state and help the people to lead comfortable lives with peace, satisfaction, and prosperity, the release added.PTI VVK SS

