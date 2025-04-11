Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday decided to extend the Metro Rail network up to the proposed 'Future City' on the city outskirts and instructed officials to prepare the required proposals for it.

Reddy, who held a meeting on the expansion of the Metro Rail with officials, enquired about the progress of the proposals for the second phase Metro rail project in the city.

The officials apprised the Chief Minister of the status of the project, including the pending approval from the Centre.

They told Reddy that the Metro authorities already held discussions with officials in Delhi seeking the Centre's approval, an official release said.

The CM instructed the officials to pursue with the Union government continuously to obtain permissions and be ready to start the work soon after the it gave approval to the project.

He also told the officials to prepare a new plan to expand the metro rail by 40 kilometers from the RGI airport to the Young India Skills Development University in Future City.

The government already proposed to develop the 'Future City' in an area of about 30,000 acres.

In a separate meeting with officials, the CM asked the officials to prepare the plans for the proposed Dry Port to meet the needs of Telangana for next 100 years.

He emphasized that the Dry Port should be located in a suitable area near the proposed Regional Ring Road in the city.

