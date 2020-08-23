Karimnagar (Telangana), Aug 23 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly trying to cheat people by claiming to be a staff member with the CMO, police said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old man, who hails from a village in Karimnagar district, allegedly created a fake letter that he was appointed as "Addl Private Secretary to Chief Ministers family affairs", they said.

He has also created a fake identity card which shows that he has been designated as "Chairman, Karimnagar district" for "All India Anti-Corruption Commission", they said.

The man tried to cheat people by promising to get work done for them in government, police said, adding that he has been arrested after registering a complaint suo motu.

The man was sent to judicial custody on Sunday.PTI

