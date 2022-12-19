Thane, Dec 19 (PTI) One new COVID-19 case has been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,379, a health official said on Monday.

The new case was reported on Sunday, he said, adding the district currently has 17 active COVID-19 cases.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967 and the recovery count stood at 7,36,160, he said.

