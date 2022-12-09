Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) A group of students were stuck in a lift in a school in Thane for a brief while on Friday noon, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

Also Read | How Is MCD Mayor Elected? Who Can Vote in MCD Mayor Election? What Is Role of Delhi L-G, MPs and MLAs? Know Everything Here.

The lift may have got stuck due to overloading, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Also Read | BJP MP Parvesh Verma Demands Removal of Swati Maliwal As DCW Chief After Court Framed Charges Against Her in Corruption Case.

"The school staff immediately rescued all those stuck inside. No one was injured in the incident. Two 13-year-old children complained of uneasiness and were given first aid," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)