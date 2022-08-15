Thane/Palghar, Aug 15 (PTI) The 76th Independence Day was celebrated in Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra with flag hoisting functions and other events.

While the flag was hoisted at an official function in Thane by state minister Ravindra Chavan, with Collector Rajesh Narvekar in attendance, the function in Palghar was helmed by Collector Govind Bodke.

Chavan gave away prizes to authorities in Kalyan taluka for bagging first spot in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana works, while Ambernath got the award at the state level.

Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissioner Sadanand Date presented the Union Home Ministry's "best detection" awards to local inspectors Samir Ahirrao and Jitendra Vankoti, an official said.

Over 30,000 tribals from Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Raigad marched from Vajreshwari to Ganeshpuri during a Tricolour rally.

