New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Thermax on Monday announced the launch of a new facility to provide wastewater treatment solutions in Pune.

The facility is spread over an area of two acres. The factory will integrate advanced production techniques and automation to enhance production efficiency and output while minimising waste, the company said in a statement.

"Thermax opens its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pune for water and wastewater treatment solutions. This marks a significant step aligned with Thermax's broader mission of conserving resources and preserving the future," it said without disclosing any financial details of the project.

Pune-based Thermax is a leading provider of energy and environment solutions.

