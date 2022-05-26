New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Travel services business Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Thursday said the firm, along with its group company SOTC Travel have signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Tourism Authority for tourism promotion.

The collaboration intends to focus on building awareness and increasing visibility for Saudi Arabia as a destination in the high potential Indian market, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | BMW i4 Electric Sedan Launched in India at Rs 69.90 Lakh.

"Saudi is an unexplored and exciting new destination that offers much opportunity for the Indian traveller...Our aim is to provide our customers with distinctive Saudi experiences that appeal to our diversity of segments from families, couples, millennials/young professionals to our B-leisure segments," Rajeev Kale, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, said.

The partnership will also focus on content curation, product development and a joint marketing campaign across media platforms.

Also Read | Instagram Launches New '1 Minute Music' Tracks for Reels & Stories in India.

Saudi is on a journey of transformation with tourism at the forefront and as the world continues to open up, it remains committed to building the world's biggest new destination, Saudi Tourism Authority Chief Markets Officer - APAC, Alhasan Aldabbagh said.

"This partnership with Thomas Cook and SOTC is critical in helping us achieve our ambitious tourism goals, unlocking opportunities for growth, for our partners, as we increase destination awareness, develop product and drive inbound visitation amongst the Indian traveller," Aldabbagh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)