Nahan (HP), Jun 29 (PTI) More than 15,000 devotees participated in the Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra, taken out here with fervour on Sunday, organisers said.

This was the 17th such celebration in a row, said Prakash Bansal, president of Shri Jagannath Ji Rath Yatra Mandal, Nahan.

Also Read | How To Spot a Fake Website? PIB Fact Check Shares 5 Simple Tips To Identify Fraudulent Sites and Stay Safe From Online Scams.

Political leaders across party lines, including Himachal BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, were among the devotees who participated in the holy procession.

Bindal participated in the rituals performed in the ancient Sri Jagannath Ji temple situated at Bada Chowk and inaugurated the event by carrying the palanquin of Lord Jagannath on the shoulders from the temple to the Chaugan maidan.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in July 2025: No Nationwide Holiday for Muharram on July 7, Banks To Remain Shut for 13 Days This Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

At the Chaugan maidan, BJP MP Suresh Kashyap, local Congress MLA Ajay Solanki and Sirmour Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma, among others, participated in 'aarti' before the formal initiation of the Rath Yatra.

The idols of Lord Shri Jagannath, Shri Balbhadra and Devi Subhadra were placed in a palanquin after vedic puja in Chaugan, and later they were put in a Rath.

Bansal told PTI that in 2009 some youths took out the first 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jaggannath on the pattern of the famous Rath Yatra of Shri Jaggannath Puri, which has now become the biggest annual religious celebration of the town.

The yatra was welcomed by the people of all faiths and religions in the town, Bansal added.

Earlier, a week-long Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, yagna, and special puja of Lord Jagannath were performed in the nearly 400-year-old temple here, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)