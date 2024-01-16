Gurugram, Jan 16 (PTI) Three people were arrested here for allegedly opening bank accounts using documents they collected from people on the pretext of providing them jobs and letting cyber criminals use them, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Irshad, a resident of Nuh district's Jamalgarh village, and Shahrukh Khan and Saif, both residents of Nuh's Lafuri village, they said.

The matter came to light after a person filed a complaint on December 26, 2023 alleging that he was duped of Rs 50,000 by an unidentified person, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Siddhant Jain.

After verifying the complaint, an FIR was registered at Cyber Crime South police station, he said.

During the investigation, a team led by Station House Officer Inspector Shahid Ahmed arrested three people from Sohna Road on Monday night.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, DCP Jain said, "They published job advertisements on Facebook. When people contacted them, the accused would take their documents and open bank accounts in their names. The accused would later give access to these bank accounts to their associates involved in cyber crimes," he said.

"We are questioning the accused," he said.

According to police, six mobile phones, six ATM cards, 38 SIM cards and Rs 10,000 in cash were recovered from the accused.

