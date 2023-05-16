Yernagudem (Andhra Pradesh), May 16 (PTI) Three persons, who were sharing a ride, died after the car in which they were travelling was hit by two vehicles here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in Yernagudem village in East Godavari district after car in which the trio was travelling suffered a flat tyre and rolled over to the other side of the road when a van and a truck hit the hatchback.

Also Read | Go First Crisis: NCLAT Court Reserves Verdict on Appeal Filed by Lessors for May 22.

"Four persons boarded the car to share the ride using a ride sharing app along with the owner of the car. Of the four, three people died. They were not from the same family, they just shared the ride," a police official told PTI on Tuesday.

Radhakrishna Swamy (52), who was working as a health supervisor at Veeravalli primary health centre (PHC), regularly travelled in his hatchback from Rajamahendravaram to Veeravalli, sharing the car by offering rides through an app.

Also Read | Unique ID Number Mandatory for Doctors in India: Know All About National Medical Register, Who Can Enroll and Required Qualifications.

However, on Tuesday morning, police said when Swamy was travelling in his car at a high speed it suffered a flat tyre resulting in it rolling over to the other side of the road when a van and a large truck coming in the opposite direction hit it.

Swamy and two others died in the accident while Sheik Ismail (28), who survived is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. The two persons seated in the front and another in the rear seat died.

Police are ascertaining details about the other two victims.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under IPC Section 304 (A).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)