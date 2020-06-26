Mangaluru, Jun 26 (PTI) Eleven heads of cattle being illegally transported in a truck were sized and three people arrested at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday.

The cattle were found when police intercepted the truck at the Charmady check post on Thursday during a routine check, they said.

Also Read | Google Nest Hub Max Gets Group Video Calling Feature.

The three persons in the vehicle did not have valid documents for transporting cattle.

Police seized the vehicle and the cattle -- five buffaloes, four cows and two calves.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 10A Smartphone Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com.

The driver of the truck and two other occupants have been arrested, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)