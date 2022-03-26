Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket from a spa in Thane city while two women were rescued, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Infinix Smart 6 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery Launched.

The spa was raided by the anti-human trafficking cell of the Thane crime branch on Thursday evening on a tip-off, a senior police inspector said.

Also Read | Google Reportedly Working on New Nest Hub With a Detachable Tablet.

The arrested trio included two women who were working as agents to operate the sex trade racket, he said.

The rescued women were sent to a state-run shelter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)