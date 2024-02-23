Palghar, Feb 23 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with the theft of Rs 15.9 lakh from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The Valiv police apprehended the accused, Nitesh Bhutia (36), Dileep Bhojia (28), and Bharat Bhutia (38) from Surendranagar in neighbouring Gujarat on Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

The victim was riding his two-wheeler from Vasai to Range Naka signal on February 14 when the accused allegedly intercepted the vehicle and stole a bag containing Rs 15.9 lakh cash, he said.

Based on CCTV footage, technical inputs, and intelligence leads, the police zeroed in on the trio, senior inspector Jairaj Ranavre of the Valiv police station said.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

"We have recovered Rs 9 lakh from the accused, and a probe is underway to trace the remaining stolen amount," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)