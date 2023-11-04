Latur, Nov 4 (PTI) Three persons were arrested and valuables worth Rs 6.2 lakh were seized during a raid at a gambling den in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of the police conducted a raid in Wasangaon village on Latur-Ausa Road late on Friday night, an official said.

Valuables worth Rs 6.2 lakh were seized and three persons were arrested, while 10 others managed to flee the spot, he said.

A case has been registered under the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act and Indian Weapon Act against 13 persons involved in the illegal activity, the official said.

