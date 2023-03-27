Rourkela, Mar 27 (PTI) At least three persons died and four others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in the early hours of Monday in the steel city, police said.

The accident took place near Chandiposh barely a few hundred meters away from a police station.

The private bus operating between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, met with the accident as it rammed into a stationary truck near an eatery.

The accident claimed the lives of the bus owner, a 12-year-old girl and the driver of the bus, the police said.

