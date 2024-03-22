Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) Three persons were killed on the spot when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday, police said.

The vehicle's three occupants were on its way to Panchkula from Bajaura when the accident took place near Kataula in Mandi, they said.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

Police said the deceased were identified as Bashir Ali and Azam from Uttarakhand, and Salim from Haryana.

The vehicle belonged to Panchkula resident Salim, who was a cheese trader. He was returning after a sale at Bajaura, they said.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

Police said a case has been registered on the metter and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)