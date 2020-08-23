Howrah (WB), Aug 23 (PTI) Three persons were killed and one was injured when their car lost control and rammed into a roadside tree in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred early in the morning in Amta area, they said.

They were coming from Udaynarayanpur area, a police officer said, adding that the driver of the car lost control and hit a roadside tree.

Local people and the police personnel pulled the four out of the mangled vehicle and took them to a local hospital where three were declared brought dead, he said.

The injured person was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata.

Of the three deceased, two were residents of Amta and one was from Arambagh in Hooghly district.

