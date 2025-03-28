Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI) A case has been registered against three students of Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, after a first-year MBBS student accused them of ragging, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on March 26 in the college hostel, where the junior student alleged he was "humiliated" by senior students.

Following his complaint, a case was registered against the three seniors, and they were counselled, police added.

When asked about reports of physical assault, a police official clarified that there was "no manhandling".

The junior student specifically accused the seniors of "humiliation", and the case was registered accordingly, police added.

