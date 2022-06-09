Theni (TN), Jun 9 (PTI) Three persons, including two boys, drowned at a small pond near here on Thursday, police said.

The victims -- a man and two children -- had come to take bath in the water body when the incident happened, they said.

One person who was rescued has been hospitalised.

