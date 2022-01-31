New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld an order to liquidate the debt-ridden Siva Industries and Holdings Ltd, observing that "timely liquidation is preferred over fruitless and endless resolution proceeding".

A two-member NCLAT bench, while dismissing a petition filed by Vallal RCK, said if the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is not in receipt of a resolution plan after the expiry of the maximum period of 330 days, then the liquidation of the corporate debtor is to ensue.

"If the time period for Corporate Insolvency Resolution Period (CIRP) was extended but the Resolution Plan was not accepted by NCLT then liquidation of the company can be ordered under Section 33 of the I & B Code. Timely liquidation is preferred over fruitless and endless Resolution proceeding," the NCLAT said.

The Chennai bench of the NCLT had on August 12, 2021 rejected a settlement plan offered by the promoters under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and directed initiating liquidation proceedings against Siva Industries.

This order was challenged by Vallal RCK, father of Siva group founder C Sivasankaran.

Under Section 12A of the IBC, the NCLT can permit withdrawal of an ongoing insolvency process against a company subject to certain conditions. Such application is filed by the company with 90 per cent votes of the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

In his petition, Vallal had contended that his settlement proposal initially received 70.63 per cent votes.

However, International Assets Reconstruction Co Ltd, having 23.60 per cent voting share, later decided to change its vote to approve the promoter's settlement proposal.

After that, another meeting of CoC was held, which on April 6, 2021 accepted the Rs 333.21 crore settlement offer with a haircut of 93.5 per cent.

Following this, the resolution professional of the company filed an application under Section 12A to withdraw insolvency proceedings against Siva Industries.

However, passing an order on August 12, 2021, the NCLT not only dismissed the proposal but also directed to initiate liquidation proceedings against the company.

"There is no finality reached between the promoter of the Corporate Debtor and the CoC as per clause...of the Settlement proposal; hence based on ambiguity of terms of settlement, we cannot order for withdrawal of the CIRP," NCLT had said.

This was challenged by Vallal before the appellate insolvency tribunal NCLAT, which last week dismissed his plea and upheld the order to initiate insolvency proceedings.

Insolvency proceedings against Siva Industries and Holdings Ltd was initiated in July 2019 after a default of nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

