Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu BJP's Skill Development and Sports cell launched a greening initiative - 'Swasam' - for climate change response here on Thursday.

Also Read | No New COVID-19 Variants Found During China's Recent Outbreak: Study.

The party's State chief K Annamalai, who inaugurated the special drive, said the move will help to plant about 10 lakh saplings throughout Tamil Nadu. In the first phase about 10,000 saplings would be distributed.

Also Read | Online Dating, Romance Scam Victims Report Rs 7,966 Loss on Average in India.

Annamalai handed over the saplings to school students at Palavakkam here in the presence of Amar Prasad Reddy, president of Skill Development and Sports cell and grand-nephew of former President A P J Abdul Kalam, A P J M J Sheik Saleem, among others.

"A green initiative & a tribute to our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl's theme for our G20 nations, “One Earth, One Family, One Future” "Swasam" by @BJP4TamilNadu's Skill Development & Sports cell will plant 10 lakh trees across TN in this G20 year, with our Hon PM heading it," Annamalai said in a tweet.

"Glad to have inaugurated this programme & distributed Saplings to young school children along with senior leaders of @BJP4TamilNadu & Thiru Saleem from the "House of Kalaam", in Chennai today. We hope all of these trees will grow along with our country during our ‘Amrit Kaal,'" he said in another tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)