Udhagamandalam (TN), Feb 20 (PTI) The district court here on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K Ramachandran and two others for not appearing before it, pertaining to a case.

The case was that there was a clash between DMK and AIADMK cadres during the elections to the Cantonment Board vice president post at Wellington in 2013.

The windowpanes of the office were broken during the clash and there was fisticuff between the workers. The Cantonment authorities lodged a complaint against the parties and the case was going on in the court.

Despite summons, Ramachandran and two candidates failed to appear before the court and District Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate P Murugan imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the trio.

The court ordered them to pay the amount to Siddhagiri Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Trust at Yedapalli located in the Nilgiris district.

