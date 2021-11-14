Coimbatore, Nov 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday asked the doctor community to create awareness about organ donation and transplants, which was very low.

Also Read | Gujarat: Ban On Sale Of Non-Veg Food On Ahmedabad Streets Sought By AMC Revenue Committee Chairman After Three Other Civic Bodies Issue Similar Order.

The people should also come forward to utilise the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme for such treatments, Poyyamozhi said after inaugurating a paediatric multi-organ transplant facility at GEM Hospital here.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Scientists Exploring Medicinal Mushrooms, Chinese Herbs to Treat Coronavirus.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has administered the highest number of Covid-19 vaccines in India, he said Chief Minister M K Stalin was taking all efforts to combat the disease.

While education was important for children's future, their health was also equally important, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)