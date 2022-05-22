Coimbatore, May 22 (PTI) With the Centre reducing the excise duty on petroleum products, the Tamil Nadu government should also come forward and reduce the tax on fuel, Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan said here on Sunday.

Since some other states, including Kerala, reducing the tax on petrol and diesel, when will Tamil Nadu bring down the tax for the benefit of common people, Vasan asked in an interaction with press persons here, on the sidelines of a function.

Similarly, both the Centre and State government should take note of the strike by the fabric manufacturing units in Coimbatore and Tirupur affecting more than two crore workers and take efforts to bring down the prices of raw materials like cotton and yarn, Vasan, who is a Rajya Sabha member said.

On the release of Perarivalan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he said, Congress was showing double standards, as on one hand it was protesting against the release and on other hand, the party was continuing the alliance with the ruling DMK, only to gain power (indirectly referring to the Rajya Sabha elections).

Moreover, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin who had garlanded the portrait of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary in Udhagamandalam during his visit, in the same breath had discussed the issue of releasing the remaining six convicts with legal experts there, Vasan noted.

Without trying to solve serious issues being faced in Tamil Nadu, this discussion (release of six convicts) was not at all necessary. It was 100 per cent against the sentiments of ally Congress, he said.

Though the Congress is tolerating this, the party workers are 'mentally disturbed', Vasan said.

