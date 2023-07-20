Mangaluru, Jul 20 (PTI) In a distressing incident, a toddler died after it fell into a bucket of water while playing in the house at Kavoor in the city, police said.

Firoz Ansari, a migrant labourer from Jharkhand, stays in a rented house along with his family near the Kavoor mosque. On Wednesday evening, his one-year-and-eight-months-old daughter Ayisha accidentally fell into a bucket of water while playing and died due to suffocation, they said.

Kavoor police have registered a case.

