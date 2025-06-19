New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) An 18-month-old child was injured due to an accident between an Audi car and a motorcyle in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area on Thursday, an official said.

An accident between an Audi car and motorcyle was reported in Hazrat Nizamuddin area, the official said, adding that while no one died, a child was injured.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards Release Exam City Slip for CBT 1 Examination at rrb.digialm.com, Know Steps To Download.

"The child has been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

A case has been registered and investigation is ongoing, he added.

Also Read | How To Apply for Voter ID Card Online and Track Application? All You Need To Know As Election Commission Rolls Out 15-Day EPIC Delivery.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)