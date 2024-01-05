New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday announced further senior management elevations as part of its changes to align with the recent regional restructuring by parent Toyota Motor Corporation.

The parent had integrated India into its Middle East, East Asia & Oceania Region operations and slotted the country to act as the hub of the new geography.

In support of TKM's business expansion plan in the country, B Padmanabha has been assigned as Executive Vice President of manufacturing function, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

He will oversee production and related functions at the two plants, it added.

Further, G Shankara, Senior Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, has been appointed as the Executive Vice-President for Finance and Administration, it added.

He will oversee functions, including HR, financial and operational strategies, the company said.

Vikram Gulati will continue to function as the country head and executive vice president for corporate affairs and governance and will oversee policy-related matters aligned to national goals, external communication, including public relations and corporate governance, TKM added.

Similarly, Yoshinori Noritake will hold the position of Executive Vice-President for technical and purchase and chief technical officer, looking after all technical and purchase-related matters, the company said.

The changes are with effect from January 1, 2024.

"These developments are focussed on creating efficiencies, flexibility, future readiness and is aimed at driving long-term synergies between corporate goals and business expansion plans in order to fortify the company's operations in India," the statement said.

TKM had on Wednesday announced senior management changes with Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice-President being elevated as Deputy Managing Director, Sales-Service-Used Car Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and Lexus.

Similarly, Swapnesh R Maru, serving as Executive Vice-President and Chief Compliance Officer, has been elevated as Deputy Managing Director Corporate Planning, Finance and Administration and Manufacturing.

