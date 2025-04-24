New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) announced a 'bandh' across the national capital on Friday to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack as trade organisations held a candle march Thursday at the Connaught Place here to express solidarity with the victims.

More than 100 markets are expected to remain shut in response to the call, the CTI said.

Also Read | What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme? What Will Happen to Pakistanis Staying in India Under SVES After Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

Wearing black armbands, members of the CTI and over 100 trade organisations registered their protest at Connaught Place on Thursday.

Twenty-six people were killed on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists alighted from nearby forests at a meadow frequented by tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and opened fire.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Traders from key markets such as Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Place, Rajouri Garden and Sarojini Nagar, participated in the march on Thursday, a statement said.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said that the business community is deeply disturbed by the incident and stands united in condemning the attack.

There is widespread anger among the traders, said Rahul Adalkha, a vice president of the CTI.

The markets supporting Friday's shutdown include Sadar Bazar, Bhagirath Place, Gandhinagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazar, Hindustan Mercantile (Chandni Chowk), Jama Masjid and Hauz Qazi, the statement said.

Additionally, various merchant associations from the cloth, spice, utensil and bullion markets will also take part in the bandh, it added.

CTI has urged the trading community to observe the shutdown peacefully and continue to stand in solidarity against acts of terrorism.

Political and trade groups and civil society organisations across the country have hit the streets to register their protest against civilian killings in Pahalgam.

One foreign national and a J-K resident were among the 26 killed in Pahalgam in the deadliest assault in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)