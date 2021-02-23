Coimbatore, Feb 23 (PTI) Trade and industry welcomed the Interim Budget presented by the AIADMK government on Tuesday, saying it contained a lot of welfare measures and allocations of funds to all the departments.

In a statement, local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce Industry president C Balasubramanian thanked the government for allocation of Rs.6,683 crores for Metro Rail Project and Rs 5,000 crore toward crop loan waiver in the budget.

He noted that there were a lot of expectations among trade and business community for job protection and support to the ailing MSMEs due to COVID-19 by way of additional moratorium for repayment of loan.

Welcoming the allocation of fund for infrastructure, particularly development of roads in highways and rural areas, Tirupur Exporters Association President Raja M Shanmugham lauded the government efforts for formulating an Urban Wage Employment programme and finalising the detailed guidelines through discussions with stakeholders.

He also appreciated the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) prepared for establishing a Metro Rail in Coimbatore and mentioned that the feasibility for extending the project up to Tirupur City will be largely helpful to the daily commuters to reach the destination quickly.

