Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) TradeIndia, a business-to- business (B2B) marketplace that offers global buyers and sellers a platform to identify business partners, on Thursday said it will organise the country's first virtual three-day trade show, 'COVID-19 Essentials Expo India', from August 5.

The trade expo will be on the lines of a traditional exhibition, but will be conducted via virtual medium due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns, TradeIndia said in a statement.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 2020 Series LIVE Updates: OnePlus TV Y-Series, OnePlus TV U-Series Launched in India; Prices Start From 12,999.

The event is targeted to revive various micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), whose operations have been affected due to the coronavirus crisis, and help them maintain business continuity in such uncertain times, it added.

The expo also aims to discover alternate channels of revenue for companies that are suitable for the current market dynamics.

Also Read | Margot Robbie Birthday: 5 Best Moments of the Actress as Harley Quinn (Watch Videos).

The trade show will also feature 3D stalls or immersive virtual spaces that enable attendees to sift through various product line-ups, access business catalogues while interacting with exhibitors via chat or video conference.

While the pandemic has wreaked havoc upon industries and economy, it has also opened up hitherto unlocked vistas of promising opportunities as businesses across the world are united in their transition from offline mode to online mode, a TradeIndia spokesperson said.

"We strive to tap into the exuberant potential of the digital business model and also extend a much needed lift up to the struggling factions of SMEs and MSMEs and help them shift to online medium for commencing business through this first of its kind landmark virtual tradeshow," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)