Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCI) on Monday reported a 23 per cent growth in standalone profit after tax at Rs 95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.

The company had posted a PAT (Profit After Tax) of Rs 78 crore in the same quarter of FY22, TCI said in a statement.

Also Read | Employment News: Physics Wallah To Hire 2500 Employees Across Verticals by March 2023.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter grew 16 per cent year-on-year at Rs 881 crore, it said.

"The company has accomplished consistent performance amidst a stable macro environment in the third quarter of the current fiscal. All our business segments have delivered satisfactory results in line with expectations," said Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director at TCI.

Also Read | Budget 2023: Affordable Housing Demand Down by 26% in 2022, Reveals ANAROCK's Consumer Sentiment Survey.

While the company keeps a balanced view on the industry-wide challenges around inflation and tightening of credit, "we are confident of achieving our goals to build an integrated multi-modal logistics solutions organisation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)