Baripada, Aug 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed after an onion-laden truck carrying them overturned and fell into a gorge in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2021 of Parliament Ends 2 Days Before Schedule: From Taxation Laws Amendment Bill to OBC Bill, Check List of 20 Bills Passed.

The mishap took place when the vehicle, which was on its way to Kolkata from Nashik in Maharashtra, rolled down the National Highway 49 at Bangriposhi ghat.

Also Read | Dukaan(R), a Leader in E-Commerce Enablement Space, To Hire 100 Engineers To Strengthen Its Product and Offerings.

The deceased have been identified as drivers Inus, 40, and Jawai, 36, residents of Malkapur area of Maharashtra, Bangriposhi police station inspector Sanjay Parida said.

The helper has been admitted to a hospital in Baripada in critical condition, Parida said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)