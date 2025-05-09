Tirupati, May 9 (PTI) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has beefed up security given the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, an official said on Friday.

TTD in-charge Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Harshavardhan Raju said that during a recent review meeting with district Superintendents of Police, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for enhanced security at the Tirupati temple.

“Yes, a couple of days ago, our Chief Minister conducted a review with all SPs, and it was specifically mentioned that security at TTD must be strengthened,” Raju told PTI.

As part of this, we have been conducting safety and mock drills with the help of OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations), and continuous checks are underway, he said.

All required security protocols are being followed, the CVSO added, noting that DGP Harish Kumar Gupta is reviewing the security arrangements almost daily.

The temple draws between 70,000 and one lakh pilgrims each day.

